ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

One Citi trader’s bungled inputting error sparked a flash crash in European shares

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cy8Wd_0fRQIkzx00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Citigroup claimed responsibility for an error by one of its traders that sent some European markets plunging by up to 8% in the span of minutes on Monday.

What began as a 7.9% slide in Sweden’s benchmark OMX30 at 8:58 CET, soon rippled across the entire bloc. Amsterdam-based pan-European bourse Euronext also tumbled 8%, while country bourses like Dutch AEX fell by around 3%, Belgium’s BEL20 fell by over 5% and France’s CAC40 dropped 3%.

Citigroup said the flash crash—or the rapid fall in security prices in a very short time frame—came from an inputting error, otherwise known by traders as a "fat-finger error."

“This morning one of our traders made an error when inputting a transaction,” Citigroup said late Monday in an email statement. “Within minutes, we identified the error and corrected it.”

Reuters reported that the flash crash was caused by an erroneous calculation of a Nasdaq index involving Swedish companies, while the FT found the steep drops were caused by the bungling of trades on a number of shares that had Swedish names.

The indexes recovered throughout the day, albeit to levels slightly below open. Sweden’s OMX 30 recouped most of its losses to close 1.9% below its open. The regional Europe Stoxx 600 index, which slid as much as 3% at the height of the flash crash, trimmed its losses to around 1.5%.

At the peak of the flash crash, the error wiped €300 billion ($315 billion) off the market within minutes.

Flash crash

Nasdaq Stockholm, where the flash crash-triggering trade originated, said there was no need to reverse the Citi trade, seeing as a market participant caused the sell-off, not a technical disturbance on its end.

"The reason for the drop was a sell event by a market participant. We have not identified any disturbances in Nasdaq's systems," a spokesperson for Nasdaq Stockholm said in an emailed statement before market close. "Furthermore, after a review, Nasdaq has not seen any reason to cancel trades that were made during this event."

The mistake by Citigroup brings up unfortunate memories of a similar incident in 2020 when a trader, who meant to send an $8 million interest payment to creditors of the cosmetics company Revlon, erroneously transferred $900 million instead.

The bank was able to recoup a portion of the funds but was fined $400 million by U.S. regulators for failing to correct deficiencies in its risk and control systems. As part of the fine, it was also ordered by regulators to clean up its systems and upgrade its technology, which its chief executive Jane Fraser said was the bank’s top priority at an investor event in March.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Europe’s proposed ban on Russian oil could leave Moscow scrapping for $70 a barrel on a good day

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Crude oil prices rose a mere 3% after the European Union, the largest buyer of Russian energy, spelled out plans to phase out the import of Russian oil, underlining how much the global energy market has changed since the conflict in Ukraine began.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Bitcoin plummets alongside stocks following the Federal Reserve decision

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Bitcoin is tumbling after the Federal Reserve decision to increase interest rates by half a percentage point. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is currently trading at around $36,756, down...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Crash#Trader#Citigroup#Pan European#Euronext#Dutch#Reuters#Nasdaq#Swedish
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Bank of America is pushing a surprising new set of FAANG stocks to beat the bear market after yesterday’s $1.3 trillion wipeout

It’s been pretty easy to make money on stocks over the past decade. One can’t-miss strategy: You just buy the big names in tech. Repeat over and over again. From February 2009 to last November, investors marveled as the value of the tech-heavy Nasdaq doubled, and doubled, and doubled again—and kept going—to soar from 1400 to 16,200. That to-the-moon trajectory made some sense—it coincided with a period of rock-bottom interest rates and easy-money Federal Reserve policy. The bulls saw this as a golden era of lower-for-longer interest rates, which gave rise to, among other things, the TINA (there is no alternative) stock-picking strategy, and the rise of YOLO (remember that?) retail traders.
STOCKS
Fortune

Americans have never before been so gloomy about buying a house

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. For the first time ever, fewer than a third of all Americans want to invest in their own four walls. Soaring inflation, rising interest rates, a first-quarter economic contraction and...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Elon Musk lays out Twitter hiring plans after job interest skyrockets on the back of his takeover bid

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Current Twitter employees have shared concerns over potential culture changes at the company after Elon Musk moved to take it over. But by some metrics, job interest in the company has skyrocketed since the Tesla billionaire submitted his winning bid.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy