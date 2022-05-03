ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

SCSO incident report 5/2

By special.to
L'Observateur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncident Briefs: Anyone with information regarding this incident(s) is asked to call Crime stoppers at 1-877-903STOP. Citizens do not have to give their name nor testify and could receive up to $2,500. Incident: Identity Theft Location: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Date: April...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJTV 12

Suspect in Louisiana accused of spitting out a dozen baggies full of drugs, marijuana found in rectum during medical examination

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to assist with a disabled vehicle on Tuesday, May 3. The vehicle was located in the woods off of Hwy 10 near Bogalusa. Upon arrival, “deputies discovered the driver of the vehicle, Isaac G. Sabatier, 38, a resident of Music Street […]
WDSU

NOPD: 6 people shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after six men were shot in New Orleans East, Friday. Two died from their injuries. The offense occurred shortly after 2 p.m., in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Blvd. There were several scenes in that area, but NOPD officials said they were treating the scenes as one shooting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man killed, woman wounded in pair of Treme shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings, one fatal, that occurred Thursday morning in Treme. Both incidents took place in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street. Police originally located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:45 Thursday morning. She...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Metairie woman arrested, accused of stealing money from elderly

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A Metairie woman was arrested after stealing money from the elderly, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office. The sheriff said Tammy Davis, 54, is accused of impersonating an Ochsner staff member and fraudulently taking money from elderly victims.
METAIRIE, LA

