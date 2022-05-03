ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula Man Sentenced in Federal Court for Attempted Enticement of a Minor

Cover picture for the articleUnited States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson sentenced Jaime Aaron Sousa, age 28, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, to 120 months in federal prison following his conviction for attempted enticement of a minor. The Court further sentenced Sousa to serve a period of five years...

