Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Peloton — Shares of Peloton dropped 7.7% after The Wall Street Journal reported the at-home fitness company is looking for potential investors to take a minority stake in it in the realm of 15% to 20%. The company has struggled with post-pandemic demand on top of brand issues, supply chain challenges and a change in CEO. It will report quarterly results next week.

