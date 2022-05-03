ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Local student artwork is displayed in Springfield Armory National Historic Site

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In collaboration with the International Fiber Collaborative and local schools, the Springfield Armory National Historic Site exhibits student artwork, titled A Global Connection , which is on display through June 13.

The theme, A Global Connection was created by the following six schools:

  • Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield
  • Chestnut Hill Community School in Belchertown
  • Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston
  • Uxbridge High School
  • Westhampton Elementary School
  • Williamsburg Elementary School

According to a news release from Springfield Armory National Historic Site, a total of 121 students from all schools took part in this project for artwork panels depicting inventions that changed our lives and the lives of previous generations.

Students were taught that Springfield Armory is a research and development facility, not just for military weapons, but for the techniques required to manufacture them, which was part of a global network.

The Armory developed manufacturing techniques and designs based on ideas from other countries, not just for firearms but for many everyday items as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F1QG_0fRQFVAn00
    Courtesy of Springfield Armory NHS.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KAdh_0fRQFVAn00
    Courtesy of Springfield Armory NHS.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30trq2_0fRQFVAn00
    Courtesy of Springfield Armory NHS.
