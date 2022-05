EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED EDBL opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in November 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 2.93 million shares to the public at a $5.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock decreased 3.67% from its opening price of $3.0 to its closing price of $2.89.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO