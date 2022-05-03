ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Recap: Howmet Aerospace Q1 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Howmet Aerospace HWM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Howmet Aerospace beat estimated...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ironSource

IronSource IS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ironSource. The company has an average price target of $9.25 with a high of $12.00 and a low of $7.00.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howmet Aerospace Q1#Howmet Aerospace Hwm#Howmet Aerospace
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Diving

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Target

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target. Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 6, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.02. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 11.83% at $23.11. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 9.87% at $13.13. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.82% at $14.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 8.22% at $5.95. TerrAscend TRSSF shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Prestige Consumer Q4 Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.89. Revenue was up $29.18 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Antero Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Ford Motor

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Blackstone

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 65 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why McKesson Shares Are Jumping Today

McKesson Corp MCK reported Q4 FY22 adjusted EPS of $5.83, +15% Y/Y, and missing the consensus of $6.04. Revenues increased 12% Y/Y to $66.10 billion, surpassing the consensus of $63.61 billion. U.S. Pharmaceutical segment's Q4 FY22 revenues were $53.67 billion, +14%, driven by an increased volume of specialty products, including...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Century Casinos Earnings Preview

Century Casinos CNTY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-05-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Century Casinos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11. Century Casinos bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu Decreases More Than 6% Within 24 hours

Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD price has decreased 6.33% over the past 24 hours to $0.000020, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $0.000023 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Shiba Inu over the past 24 hours (left) to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP Holdings in Grown Rogue International Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Bengal Catalyst Fund, LP (the "Acquiror") acquired 200,000 common shares ("Shares") of Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue") through the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), representing 0.12% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Trigger Purchase") on April 8, 2022. The acquiror subsequently acquired an additional 2,263,000 Shares through the CSE between the period of April 11, 2022 to April 27, 2022, representing 1.33% of the issued and outstanding Shares (the "Subsequent Purchases" and together with the Trigger Purchase, the "Acquired Shares"). Currently the Acquiror owns 19,383,000 Shares. Acquiror's shareholding percentage increased by 1.45% as a result of obtaining the Acquired Shares. The 200,000 Shares acquired in the Trigger Purchase were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share, for total consideration of $15,000.00 and the 2,263,000 Shares acquired in the Subsequent Purchases were purchased at a prices between $0.075 to $0.080 per Share for total consideration of $173,216.70.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy