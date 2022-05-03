ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Weathers It All To Outdo Nio, XPeng And Li Auto April BEV Sales Combined By 3x

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Chinese electric manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) reported strong deliveries for April, defying the supply chain, production and logistical challenges arising from the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. What Happened: Shenzhen-based BYD delivered 57,403 battery electric vehicles in April, up nearly 270% from the 16,114 units...

IN THIS ARTICLE
