Pueblo West, CO

Water Forum highlights Hill Ranch dilemma

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who’s driven Highway 285 from Salida to Buena Vista has seen the Hill Ranch as they pass under steel pipes, descend the big hill toward Nathrop and enjoy the view of Mt. Princeton. Almost all of that bottomland stretching to Chalk Creek was once the Hill Ranch....

Aspen Journalism

Data dashboard: Lake Powell water storage back on the upswing

Enjoy this story you helped produce. Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated at least weekly by mid-day Tuesday. Lake Powell has gained more than three inches since last week. Lake Powell‘s storage remains at one of its lowest levels recorded since it...
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

10 Things That Shock People About Moving to Colorado

We may all be one country, but each U.S. state has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, it can be hard to recognize your state's unique characteristics as quirky when you haven't known anything different. How are Colorado natives supposed to know what's "weird" about the Centennial State?. An outsider's...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
HOOPER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Road work on I-25 south of Colorado Springs will add challenges, congestion for summer travelers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As summer vacation season approaches, traffic on Interstate 25 between South Academy Boulevard and the city of Fountain will be slower and heavier -- partly because of several road projects along that eight-mile stretch. KRDO As KRDO NewsChannel 13 previously reported, the Colorado Department of Transportation is preparing to replace The post Road work on I-25 south of Colorado Springs will add challenges, congestion for summer travelers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Health alert tied to 2 medical marijuana centers in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A health advisory was issued by the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue on Tuesday for medical marijuana from two centers in Colorado Springs. Alongside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the Marijuana Enforcement Division says the “health and safety...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain Was Not Welcome This Week In 1969!

DENVER(CBS) – All of the rain and snow Colorado has had this week has been more than welcome. That was not the case on this date 53 years ago. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) On this date, May 4th, 1969 a moisture packed storm system blasted into the Rockies bringing in flooding amounts of rain across the region for several days. Rainfall totals ranged from 6 inches all the way up to 14 inches in some areas across Boulder and Jefferson Counties. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) This caused severe flooding in and near Left Hand Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Bear Creek and Turkey Creek. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) The storm was estimated to be a 25-year event for the area. Flood damage was over 4.5 million dollars in 1969 that is estimated to be almost 30 million adjusted in Today’s dollars. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) During the multi-day event much of the precipitation that fell in the foothills dropped as snow in some of the northern drainage flows. If that hadn’t happened the flooding could have been much worse than it was.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, nearly 2,000 first responders in Pueblo County are participating in the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP). According to officials with the Chemical Depot, the exercise scenario involves a simulated chemical incident at the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot and another non-related emergency within Pueblo County. The training will require The post Nearly 2,000 in Pueblo participating in Chemical Depot Emergency Preparedness Exercise appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

We are Cañon City: Haven for Fossil Hunters

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — About six miles north of Cañon City along the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, The Garden Park Fossil Area has been producing significant dinosaur fossils for nearly 125 years. Most of the Jurassic dinosaurs on display at Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History are from this area. Three stegosaurus skeletons, including Colorado’s state fossil, were excavated […]
CANON CITY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Egg Alert: Watch Live Footage of a Colorado Osprey Nest

The Boulder County osprey nest camera has been very entertaining for bird-lovers tuning in to the live feed lately. The female osprey recently laid eggs, which she is now guarding until they're born. Boulder County officials have documented the timeline and will continue to do so until the babies hatch. The first egg was laid on April 14 at 6:26 p.m. The second egg arrived on April 18 at 1:53 p.m. The third egg followed five days after that, on April 23 at 8:46 a.m.
BOULDER, CO

