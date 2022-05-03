ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

Warren Buffett has created more than $760 billion in value for shareholders since 1965. Although Apple and BofA are Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings, Buffett has spent far more buying another stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxp Semiconductor#Stock#Cnbc#Sofi Technologies Inc#Sofi#Semiconductor Inc#Indi#Nxp Semiconductors#Magna International Inc#Mga#Tenneco Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Here's why Jim Cramer is warning investors to stay away from ScottsMiracle-Gro

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors to resist the urge to add ScottsMiracle-Gro to their portfolios, despite the stock's low valuation. "While Scotts Miracle-Gro might seem cheap on a price to earnings basis ... management doesn't have a handle on how bad it's going to get," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon's stock suffering biggest selloff in more than 10 years, is wiping out $183 billion in market cap

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -15.23% tumbled 12.5% in morning trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's. losers, after the ecommerce giant reported a surprise first-quarter loss and revenue that came up a bit shy. The stock, which was trading at the lowest levels seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, was on track for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 12.7% on Oct. 26, 2011. The stock's $360.35 price decline was wiping out $183.32 billion in market capitalization, to knock Amazon's market cap down to $1.288 trillion. The stock has dropped 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has lost 10.7%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy