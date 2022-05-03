ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windy afternoon with 60s before more rain, snow

By Chris Tomer
Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a mostly dry Tuesday in Denver with a 10% chance of rain later in the day. Morning temps start around freezing, then warm to about 60 degrees....

OutThere Colorado

Here's how much snow is expected to hit Colorado during early week storm

There's a little bit of spring snow on the way to Colorado, with parts of the state also getting their first significant rainfall in quite awhile. According to the National Weather Service, the most snow is expected to fall in the mountains found to the west of Estes Park. About six inches of snow may fall in this region. Snow will likely land in much of the Central Mountain region,...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Rain Was Not Welcome This Week In 1969!

DENVER(CBS) – All of the rain and snow Colorado has had this week has been more than welcome. That was not the case on this date 53 years ago. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) On this date, May 4th, 1969 a moisture packed storm system blasted into the Rockies bringing in flooding amounts of rain across the region for several days. Rainfall totals ranged from 6 inches all the way up to 14 inches in some areas across Boulder and Jefferson Counties. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) This caused severe flooding in and near Left Hand Creek, Boulder Creek, South Boulder Creek, Bear Creek and Turkey Creek. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) The storm was estimated to be a 25-year event for the area. Flood damage was over 4.5 million dollars in 1969 that is estimated to be almost 30 million adjusted in Today’s dollars. (credit: Carnegie Library for Local History/Museum of Boulder Collection) During the multi-day event much of the precipitation that fell in the foothills dropped as snow in some of the northern drainage flows. If that hadn’t happened the flooding could have been much worse than it was.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Spring Storm Brings Heavy Mountain Snow And More Needed Rain To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The second spring storm to hit Colorado this week is causing snow in the mountains while the metro area is guaranteed to see more rain through Wednesday night. After such a dry and windy April, the switch to wet weather early this month has been very welcomed. Since May 1, Denver has received almost an inch of rain including the showers that fell in the metro area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (source: CBS) In addition to the wet weather on Wednesday, it will stay cloudy and very cool for early May. High temperatures in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Multiple fires burning in southeastern Colorado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple grass fires are burning in southeastern Colorado on Sunday night. 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen was in the area tracking a severe thunderstorm when he caught images of a fire burning east of Lamar. The fire is burning near where a Tornado Warning was issued...
LAMAR, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado’s First Tornado Warnings Of 2022 Issued Sunday As Fires Burned In The Same County

DENVER (CBS4) – Southeast Colorado saw a wide range of extremes on Sunday as a wildfire burned near the town of Holly in Prowers County. Strong winds from nearby thunderstorms fanned the flames and created widespread areas of blowing dust. Wildfire north of Holly. Taken by Jackie Leiker 1 mile west of Holly on Highway 50. ⁦@NWSPueblo⁩ #cowx pic.twitter.com/CDakZniIlJ — Christi Stulp (@ChristiStulp) May 2, 2022 Meanwhile, just a matter of miles to the west of that fire, Colorado’s first tornado warnings of the year were issued for northeast Bent County and northwest Prowers County. That storm moved to the east and promoted an additional warning for areas around Lamar, Bristol and Granada. The lightning from the storms sparked additional fires. No tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service but large hail did fall in the warned areas, including 1.75 inch hail in Bristol. A storm spotter 5 miles north of Lamar reported 1.25 inch hail. I am sitting between an active wildfire and a tornado warning. This is safe right? Lamar, CO #tornado #cowx #wildfire — Tim Slane (@EvilBill_wx) May 2, 2022
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

We've all been worrying about the wind, but there will be another weather phenomenon to focus on soon: hail. According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS), Colorado's hail season runs from mid-April to mid-September — and storms are likely to ramp up in June. Colorado...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

