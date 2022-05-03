Recap: Evoqua Water Technologies Q2 Earnings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evoqua Water Technologies AQUA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evoqua Water Technologies beat...

Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Cramer Recommends Buying Marvell Technology

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Accenture plc ACN had a great quarter. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer said there is too much risk in Manulife Financial Corporation MFC. When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, "We wanted to buy more today,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fleetcor Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Fleetcor Technologies FLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Shares Are Diving

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Tesla Inc TSLA, are trading lower amid overall weakness as traders continue to digest Wednesday's Fed rate hike announcement. An increase in yields has pressured tech and growth stocks. The Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.5%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aurora Cannabis Completes Acquisition Of Thrive Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB has completed its previously announced acquisition of TerraFarma Inc. (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) for aggregate initial consideration of $38 million paid in cash and Aurora common shares, and up to $30 million in potential earnout amounts, payable in cash, Aurora Shares or a combination of both, subject to Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of the transaction closing.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Definitive Healthcare

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Definitive Healthcare DH within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Definitive Healthcare has an average price target of $28.75 with a high of $37.00 and a low of $24.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vital Farms

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Vital Farms VITL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Gosh Trust: Service Provider Of KYC And Auditing For Smart Contracts From Gosh Ecosystem

France – May 06, 2022 – GOSH Trust is a trusted name known for providing services of KYC and auditing for smart contracts, GOSH Trust is part of the GOSH Ecosystem. GOSH Trust has specialized team for smart audit. It’s expert team members find the vulnerabilities or security issues in your blockchain projects. GOSH Trust is using both manual and automated methods for smart audit which they guarantee secure your blockchain projects.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects ConocoPhillips COP to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $16.50 billion before the opening bell. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $104.14 in after-hours trading. eBay Inc. EBAY reported upbeat results for its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 6, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 13.33% at $0.02. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 11.83% at $23.11. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 9.87% at $13.13. Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 8.82% at $14.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 8.22% at $5.95. TerrAscend TRSSF shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Apple Shares Are Rebounding

Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $122.25. Apple, Inc AAPL opened lower on Friday and quickly lost short-term support at Thursday’s low-of-day and fell to a support level near the $154 level. The stock found buyers at that level and began to bounce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Antero Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Antero Resources AR. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $373M Of 4 Stocks

Although crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lazetrader Launches Its Disruptive Technology Leveraging AI for Forex Trading

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.
SOFTWARE
