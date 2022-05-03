ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thomas Muller has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich which will run until...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Müller
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Oliver Kahn
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Herbert Hainer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Germans#Fc Bayern Munich#Fcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
90min

90min

533
Followers
3K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy