ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Republicans condemn leak of Supreme Court draft abortion ruling

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Vb7G_0fRQDahy00

( The Hill ) – Republicans spoke out Monday night in response to the leak of a Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico published what it said was a draft majority decision, authored by conservative Justice Samuel Alito , that would end federal abortion rights, returning to the state level the legality of the procedure.

While Democrats denounced the substance of the draft ruling, GOP leaders condemned the leak itself, with some saying it was evidence of hostility toward conservative views.

“The left continues its assault on the Supreme Court with an unprecedented breach of confidentiality, clearly meant to intimidate,” wrote Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley (R). “The Justices mustn’t give in to this attempt to corrupt the process. Stay strong.”

It was unclear who provided the document to Politico, which pointed out that an official ruling isn’t expected for weeks.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) concurred with Hawley that “​​This breach shows that radical Democrats are working even harder to intimidate & undermine the Court.”

“It was always their plan. The justices cannot be swayed by this attack,” Scott added.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said , “The next time you hear the far left preaching about how they are fighting to preserve our Republic’s institutions & norms remember how they leaked a Supreme Court opinion in an attempt to intimidate the justices on abortion.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) pointed out , however, that there is “No way to verify if it is accurate and, if it is, who leaked it or why.”

Lawmakers including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urged a probe into the source of the leak.

“The Supreme Court & the DOJ must get to the bottom of this leak immediately using every investigative tool necessary,” Cotton wrote .

“The Court should not abide this coordinated assault by the Left. Issue the decision now,” urged Hawley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Fox host mocked for saying Democrats will hold an ‘insurrection’ over moves to overturn Roe v Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans announce bill to shut down Biden's 'Disinformation Board': GOP calls it an 'un-American' bid to monitor citizens and police what they think

A group of House Republicans introduced a bill Tuesday to shut down the 'un-American' newly formed Disinformation Governance Board, which the right is likening to the Orwellian 'Ministry of Truth.'. The bill, led by GOP Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson, would defund the brand new unit just launched under the Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
James Lankford
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion Rights#Democrats#Gop#The Supreme Court
Slate

Pro-Choice Susan Collins Put a Stake in the Heart of Roe

Nearly four years ago, against the wishes of the majority of her constituents, Sen. Susan Collins cast a critical vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. In a lengthy speech explaining her decision, the Republican from Maine brushed off concerns that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even among Supreme Court nominees, Collins said, Kavanaugh’s respect for precedent was exceptionally solid.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy