ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘An abomination’: Pelosi leads outcry on supreme court draft abortion ruling

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gm5zi_0fRQDBpv00
Speaker Pelosi Holds Bill Enrollment Ceremony For Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act<br>WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 02: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivers remarks at the bill enrollment ceremony for the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022 at the Capitol Building on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Pelosi led a Congressional delegation over the weekend to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Photograph: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Supporters of abortion rights reacted with outrage to the leak on Monday night of a supreme court decision overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling which has safeguarded the right till now.

According to Politico , the draft ruling , written by Samuel Alito, is supported by Clarence Thomas and the three conservative justices appointed by Donald Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

It would also overturn Planned Parenthood v Casey, a 1992 decision which upheld Roe.

Related: Supreme court voted to overturn Roe v Wade abortion law, leaked draft opinion reportedly shows

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House, said : “If the report is accurate, the supreme court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past 50 years – not just on women but on all Americans.

“The Republican-appointed justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” Pelosi said.

“Several of these conservative justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the US Senate, ripped up the constitution and defiled both precedent and the supreme court’s reputation.”

Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts senator and former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, said an “extremist supreme court” was poised to “impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country.

“It’s time for the millions who support the constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard,” she said. “We’re not going back – not ever.”

If confirmed, the ruling would make abortion rights a state matter. As many as 26 Republican-run states are poised to end or restrict access.

Congress could codify Roe into law but it would require scrapping the filibuster, the Senate rule that requires a 60-vote majority for most legislation. That seems unlikely, given the 50-50 split in the chamber and opposition from moderate Democrats such as Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Republican senators including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have expressed concern over abortion rights, were slower to react to the Politico report than their Democratic counterparts. Their support would be needed for filibuster reform.

Among progressives, outrage was fierce.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York congresswoman, tied her outrage to calls for Senate reform and to impeach Thomas, the senior conservative on the court, over the political activities of his wife around the January 6 insurrection.

Related: Tell us: have you had to travel to another US state for an abortion?

Ocasio-Cortez also warned of possible court moves on other hitherto protected rights.

“[The court] isn’t just coming for abortion – they’re coming for the right to privacy Roe rests on, which includes gay marriage and civil rights.

“Manchin is blocking Congress codifying Roe. House has seemingly forgotten about Clarence Thomas. These two points must change.”

Ocasio-Cortez also took aim at Joe Biden, calling for the use of executive actions.

“People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these – to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable and have a president who uses his legal authority to break through congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate. It’s high time we do it.

“If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger-point and hand-wring as people’s futures and equality are on the line. It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field.”

Campaigners were equally vocal.

The National Women’s Law Center called the “language in the draft opinion … outrageous, irresponsible and shocking”. Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the women’s health provider Planned Parenthood, called the draft ruling “horrifying and unprecedented”.

Laphonza Butler, president of the advocacy group Emily’s List, pointed to the effect the draft ruling could have on Democratic campaigning and turnout in the November midterm elections.

Related: Supreme court abortion law leak: what happened and why does it matter?

“For years, anti-choice politicians have worked overtime to strip away our fundamental rights and give government control of critical healthcare decisions. They are working to ban abortion, full stop. This was the plan all along.

“It’s past time to vote out every official who stands against the pro-choice majority.

“We will fight harder than ever to make them pay, by electing more Democratic pro-choice women at all levels of government who will protect our rights and ensure that our abortion rights do not depend on our zip code or our financial situation. And we will work to vote every one of them out.”

Cecile Richards, formerly president of Planned Parenthood, pointed to polling which shows clear support for abortion rights.

“This is not what the American people want,” she said. “This is Republican politicians putting government in charge of your pregnancy. Full stop.”

Comments / 15

Glen Confer
4d ago

this is to much of the government trying to control people's lives.we already fought 1 war because a country tried controlling us.what gives the government the right to tell you what you can and cannot do with your own body.its just like I read the FDA is banning menthol cigarettes.when do we as a people of this country stand up and take a stand on the government trying to control us

Reply(3)
4
Related
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecile Richards
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Congressional#Ukrainian#Planned Parenthood#Democratic#House#The Supreme Court#Americans#Republican
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

'Can't you just shoot them?': Former defense secretary says Trump wanted violence against Floyd protesters

President Donald Trump wanted U.S. troops to shoot protesters during racial justice demonstrations in 2020, according to a new book from former Defense Secretary Mark Esper. “Can't you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” Esper quotes Trump saying. The then president allegedly made the remark as protesters descended on Washington, D.C., following the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by a Minneapolis police officer. The quote was first reported by Axios.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

265K+
Followers
68K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy