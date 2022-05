URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Today through 10 pm. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will. create hazardous conditions...

