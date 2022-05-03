ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Zoo welcomes baby sloth, asks public to help choose name

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUYv9_0fRQBlUN00

NORFOLK, Va. — A baby two-toed sloth was born last month at the Virginia Zoo – and you can help pick its name.

According to WVEC-TV, the Norfolk attraction announced Monday that mother Honey and father Mervin welcomed the new arrival April 17. The baby is the couple’s second offspring, the zoo said in a news release.

“You can’t help but swoon over a baby sloth,” Greg Bockheim, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “We will not know for some time if the newborn is a girl or boy since newborns tend to cling to their moms to stay out of view of potential predators, but we are excited for visitors to see it on exhibit with the parents.”

In the meantime, the public can help choose the baby’s name by submitting a gender-neutral suggestion, along with a $5 donation, via the zoo’s website by May 7.

“The names will then be narrowed down by zookeepers, and the sloth family will chose the final name,” the zoo said, adding that officials will unveil the winning name in a May 16 social media post.

The zoo said proceeds will go toward its Act for Wildlife fund benefiting conservation efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wisconsin zoo announces orangutan pregnant; ‘baby watch’ begins this month

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin zoo will soon add another member to growing family – a baby orangutan. According to WMTV, the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison announced Thursday that Bornean orangutan Chelsea, 31, is pregnant with her second child. Zoo staffers will be on “baby watch” starting May 22, but she could give birth during “a window of several weeks,” officials said in a Facebook post.
MADISON, WI
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
