Ferguson, MO

New health center could be coming to Ferguson

By Kim Hudson
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A new health center could be coming to Ferguson with help from U.S. Representative from Missouri Cori Bush. Affinia Healthcare often brought clinicians and care to underserved communities during the worst of the COVID pandemic. By next year, they could have a new health center next to the Emerson YMCA on Pershall Road near West Florissant Avenue.

The $2 million project is being paid for with Congressionally-directed funds at the request of Congresswoman Bush, who was trained as a registered nurse. Numbers from the 2021 U.S. Census indicated the African-American population in Ferguson is nearly 70%. The CDC says African Americans are living longer, on average . However, Black patients are dying of the same diseases affecting their white counterparts, at younger ages.

Bush is expected to make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The facility is set to open in Fall 2023.

