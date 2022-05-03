ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Long Island woman loses battle to save 80-year-old tree

By CBSNewYork Team
 4 days ago

Westbury woman loses battle to save Oak tree 00:48

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- The battle to save a tree on Long Island is over, despite the efforts of a Westbury woman.

The 80-year-old tree outside the home of Denise Casares was cut down Monday.

Casares was chained to the large oak for the better part of a week. She said the tree stood in front of her family home for four generations.

Crews arrived at about 7 a.m., along with Nassau Police. They cut the chain and told Casares she would be arrested if she got in the way.

"The Village doesn't open until 9 a.m., the tree company doesn't open until 9 a.m. We were going to serve them the papers at 9 a.m.," she told CBS2. "We told the police officers that they had an order of stay, and they were here at 7 a.m."

The Village of Westbury says a paving project required the tree to come down. According to the mayor, several trees will be planted at this location in the place of the one removed.

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

