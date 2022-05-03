ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

UK supports right for women to access safe, legal abortions, says PM's spokesman

By Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Britain supports the right for women to have access to safe and legal abortions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, after being asked about the possible move by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision legalising abortion.

"My understanding is this comes from a leaked document rather than an official decision and of course, as you'd expect, it's a matter for the U.S. courts in general," the spokesman told reporters.

"The UK fully supports women's reproductive rights globally ... including the right to access safe and legal abortion."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kate Holton

