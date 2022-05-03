ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome Police Seeking Assistance of the Public in Locating Missing Man

By Marc Summers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Police Department is attempting to locate 47 year old Mark Jones who was last seen April 29th at around 5:30am. Jones...

Comments / 4

GTooReal
4d ago

There's a deep well hole around the Civic center, I hope they've searched that area, he's a good Christian man from what I've heard and he left his phone wallet and keys home. I'm hoping he's found safe and soon.

Comments / 0

