Calvert County, MD

CCSO Mourning The Passing Of K-9 Taz

By Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announces the passing of K-9 Taz. K-9 Taz served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until his untimely...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Two Federalsburg women charged in infant death

FEDERALSBURG, Md – Two women have been charged with the death of 1-month-old Jayleeyah Whaley after he was found unconscious back on August 7, 2021. After an investigation by Federalsburg Police, charges were given to 33-year-old Amanda Theresa Johnson and 57-year-old Theresa Marie Draper, both of Federalsburg. Johnson was...
FEDERALSBURG, MD
NBC Washington

DC Man Gets 10 Years in Maryland Casino Kidnapping Scheme

A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said. Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

5-year-old boy dead after Maryland hit-and-run

A child is dead following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in Harford County, Maryland, state police said. Maryland State Police troopers responded to northbound Md. Route 24 at Edgewood Road shortly before 10:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man and child struck by a vehicle. Police said 5-year-old...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Two teenagers arrested in Germantown homicide

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Two teenage boys have been arrested after a murder in Germantown that took place on Friday, April 22. Police first responded to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road around 10:50 p.m. for a shooting. They found 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick, who had been shot and was pronounced dead […]
GERMANTOWN, MD

