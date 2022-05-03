ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Zoo welcomes baby sloth, asks public to help choose name

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zkdby_0fRQ8dUj00

NORFOLK, Va. — A baby two-toed sloth was born last month at the Virginia Zoo – and you can help pick its name.

According to WVEC-TV, the Norfolk attraction announced Monday that mother Honey and father Mervin welcomed the new arrival April 17. The baby is the couple’s second offspring, the zoo said in a news release.

“You can’t help but swoon over a baby sloth,” Greg Bockheim, the zoo’s executive director, said in a statement. “We will not know for some time if the newborn is a girl or boy since newborns tend to cling to their moms to stay out of view of potential predators, but we are excited for visitors to see it on exhibit with the parents.”

In the meantime, the public can help choose the baby’s name by submitting a gender-neutral suggestion, along with a $5 donation, via the zoo’s website by May 7.

“The names will then be narrowed down by zookeepers, and the sloth family will chose the final name,” the zoo said, adding that officials will unveil the winning name in a May 16 social media post.

The zoo said proceeds will go toward its Act for Wildlife fund benefiting conservation efforts.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Wisconsin zoo announces orangutan pregnant; ‘baby watch’ begins this month

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin zoo will soon add another member to growing family – a baby orangutan. According to WMTV, the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison announced Thursday that Bornean orangutan Chelsea, 31, is pregnant with her second child. Zoo staffers will be on “baby watch” starting May 22, but she could give birth during “a window of several weeks,” officials said in a Facebook post.
MADISON, WI
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Recall alert: Children’s robes sold online may pose burn risk

TURKEY — Linum Home Textiles’ children’s robes are being recalled for not meeting federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn hazard. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) says the recall applies to the children’s robes from Linum Home Textiles (LHT) that are 100 percent cotton terry. They are long-sleeved and hooded with two front pockets and a matching belt.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Two Toed Sloth#Wvec Tv#The Virginia Zoo#Cox Media Group
FOX4 News Kansas City

Several fury friends added to fundraising event

NEVADA, Mo. — Several cats and dogs from a local animal shelter strutted their stuff tonight (5/6) for a good cause. The Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce held their first “Pawject Runway” fundraiser. The Chamber holds a fundraiser each year, however, this was the first one that featured local animals up for adoption. The cats […]
NEVADA, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
100K+
Followers
101K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy