Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County schools wear green to promote mental health awareness

By Victoria Lewis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dl1aD_0fRQ89II00

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Leaders at Palm Beach County School District say they see a correlation between mental health and success in school, and it is therefore essential that schools and communities take a proactive stance in promoting student mental health awareness and support.

The district is recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness and Trama-Informed Care Month. They are encouraging staff and students to join in on the respective themes every Thursday in May.

Get Your Green On and Mental Health Awareness themes are as follows:
• May 5 – Wear a green ribbon
• May 12 – Wear hearts (representing love)
• May 19 – Wear green for School Behavioral Health Professionals Day
• May 26 – Wear smiley faces (representing happiness)

The goal of the campaign is to promote awareness of mental health, educate and reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, and encourage action on mental health issues.

Resources are available online for teachers, students, employees, as well as parents. More information can be found here .

