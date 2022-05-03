ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
KCBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Leaked draft opinion suggests U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade. If verified, the decision would leave abortion laws up to states. Experts say the draft...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
KCBD

Martinez elected to Lubbock Council District 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Christy Martinez is the next representative for Lubbock City Council District 1, which covers the northern portion of the city. Martinez garnered 66 percent of the vote, defeating Pat Kelly. Martinez 66% - 960 votes. Kelly 34% - 501 votes. Juad Chadis is the current representative...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock voters pick Tray Payne as next mayor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters have selected Tray Payne to be Lubbock’s 36th mayor. Payne defeated four challengers with a commanding 68 percent of the vote. Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope announced in November he would not seek another term, then a month later said he would not seek any office in 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Wilson next Lubbock District 5 council member

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Jennifer Wilson emerged from a crowded race to win the Lubbock City Council District 5 race Saturday. With 53.32 of the vote, she avoided a runoff, to become the next representative for the southwestern portion of the city. Wilson 53% - 2,526. Keri Thomas 17%...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy