Suspect Pleads Guilty In Cold Blooded Murder Of Israel's Efraim Gordon In Baltimore For Wedding

One of three suspects took a guilty plea in the killing of Efraim Gordon last summer in Baltimore.

Gordon was in from Israel for a family wedding when he was shot dead on his aunt and uncle’s doorstep on the 3700 block of Fords Lane just after midnight on May 3, 2021.

Omarion Anderson, then 17, William Clinton III, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old were charged in Gordon's death, which sent shockwaves through Baltimore's Jewish community.

Anderson on Monday, May 2, 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

"The fact that Mr. Gordon traveled in town from Israel for a joyous family wedding only to have his life violently cut short is soul-crushing and intolerable," Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby said.

"What should have been a celebratory milestone left his family reeling in unspeakable grief."

More than $61,000 had been raised as of May 3 on a fundraiser for Gordon's family.

"We were notified of the horrific news that our son Efraim Gordon ע"ה was murdered in cold blood on the streets of Baltimore," the campaign reads.

"He was one of the most positive people to ever exist, always ready to give a helping hand to everyone even to strangers. He had a heart of gold."