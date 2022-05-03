ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'Lock Me Up': Man Assaults Deputies Escorting Him Out Of Baltimore Court, Report Says

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

"Lock me up," is what Leo Byrd said while assaulting a pair of Baltimore County Sheriff's Deputies trying to get him to leave the Mitchell Courthouse last week, WBALTV reports.

The Owings Mills man was asked to leave after refusing to put his phone away several times, the outlet said citing the sheriff's office. When a female deputy asked him to "step out," he apparently hit her, according to footage from inside the court room.

Byrd then shoved her head into a marble wall, and pushed her to the floor outside the courtroom, WBALTV says. Byrd continued to fight other deputies who came over to help, leaving one with a knee injury and another with a head injury, the outlet said.

He was ultimately held without bond on charges of assault on police.

Byrd was being sought by Baltimore police last month for first-degree assault.

Click here for more from WBALTV.

Lelia Ellerbe
4d ago

Mentally ill what sane person does that in court. A lot of young black kids need medicine do to many traumas they witnessed inside of their homes and still do.Poverty uneducated and despair and hopelessness. Covid made it no better.

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
