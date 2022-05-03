Survey: Iowa’s Economy Falters During April, As Does Midwest Economy
(Omaha, NE) — A monthly survey of supply managers and business leaders in Iowa and eight other states finds the economies in Iowa — and the Midwest — slowed during April. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the regional economy is still in the “healthy” category but dropped from being considered “very strong” in March. Goss says much of the blame goes to supply chain disruptions, as “four out of ten supply managers expect those supply chain disruptions to get worse.” The prices consumers are paying for most goods remain high and the survey results indicate things likely won’t be improving anytime soon. Long-term interest rates will likely be going up a full percentage point, Goss predicts, which will have far-reaching ripple effects.
Comments / 1