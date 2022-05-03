ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Here's What a First Degree Manslaughter Charge With a Firearm Means

NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Connecticut State Police trooper charged in the death of a teenager in West Haven back in 2020 is set to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday. Trooper Brian North is...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Woman shot in Norwich, suspect apprehended with juvenile child

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting on East Main Street on Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers located a female with a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was brought to Backus Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. According […]
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

CT Woman Admits Straw Purchasing Several Firearms

A Connecticut woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of making a false statement to a firearms dealer.Hartford County resident Leah Boucher, age 30, of Bristol, made the plea on Friday, April 29, said Leonard Boyle, US Attorney for the District of ConnecticutAccording to …
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

NC man arrested in deaths of family members

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — Police said a North Carolina man has been arrested in the slayings of two family members. News outlets reported Kinston police apprehended 34-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. in Goldsboro on Thursday night. Cox is charged with murder in the deaths of 78-year-old Ruby Cox and 57-year-old Johnny Rouse. Police did not know […]
KINSTON, NC
CBS New York

Conn. boy, 6, released from hospital after being burned

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- A 6-year-old Connecticut boy who suffered burns to his face and leg has been released from the hospital.Dominick Krankall is happy to have his bandages off.Police are still investigating the exact cause of the burns. They have some security camera footage from outside they're looking at.They say up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire in Bridgeport on April 24.READ MORE: Police: Connecticut 6-year-old suffers burns on face and leg after kids seen playing with gasolineDominick, his brother and two neighbors were playing together. Both families have different accounts of what happened.Dominick suffered second- and third-degree burns. He's grateful for the support as he heals."What do you want people to know about how you're feeling? How are you feeling today?" CBS2's Alice Gainer asked Dominick."Good," Dominick said."What was it like in the hospital with the nurses and the doctors?" Gainer asked."Uh, stressful," Dominick said."And what have you been doing since you got home?" Gainer asked."Uh... sleeping," Dominick said.More than half a million dollars has been raised for Dominick as he recovers.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl

A 33-year-old Connecticut man has been sentenced for distributing fentanyl. Marbin Jimenez, of Waterbury, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 4, to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 1,...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Body of missing Yale employee found on Long Island shoreline

 NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found on the Long Island shoreline, according to Yale News. The body of Anton Sovetov, who had been missing since early February, was found on the New York side of the Long Island shoreline on April 30. The Suffolk Country Medical […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Man Admits To Charges After Search Uncovers Fentanyl, Heroin

A 38-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to multiple charges after a search of his storage unit uncovered firearms, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin. New Haven County resident Lenwood Gatling, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty on Monday, May 2, to one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy