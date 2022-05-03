Owensboro Innovation Academy robotics team going to nationals

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
Most people think that because I work in radio and media that I have a golden ticket to meet any celebrity. Even typing this makes me laugh because that could not be farther from the truth. Some people in this industry do have contacts and know-how to meet famous people when they come to town. Not this girl.
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
The lowest spot in Kentucky is located in Livingston County according to the Kentucky Geological Network. It is the bottom of Vulcan Materials' limestone quarry and it is the lowest point in the Commonwealth at -90.3 feet below the mean sea level.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Feed Evansville has been constantly providing meals throughout the community but they did it on a larger scale on May 3. The organization held a drive-thru event for families at Hartke Pool. Families received items like ground beef, milk, produce and canned food. Enough boxes were packed to serve 500 families. […]
UPDATE: The tornado watch has now expired. A tornado watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening from 2:25 p.m. until 9 p.m. Primary threats include the possibility of tornados, the possibility of scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph, and the possibility of scattered large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Tornado […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thousands of CenterPoint customers and parts of Evansville were in the dark this afternoon on May 2. CenterPoint says the power outage was due to equipment failure. CenterPoint’s outage map showed around 2,700 customers lost power in the Jacobsville and North Fulton area around 1:30 p.m. Several traffic lights in the […]
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of Astound customers in the Evansville, including businesses, are still reporting internet and phone outages. Zac and Jessica Parsons own Honey Moon and get their internet through Astound, formerly known as ‘WOW!’ They say they learned about the outage yesterday when an employee was trying to clock in. After hearing that […]
