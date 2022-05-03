What to watch in the NHL playoffs as we skate into a loaded part of the sports calendar

Many sports fans point to March Madness as their favorite time on the sports calendar. Others prefer October with the baseball playoffs and the NFL regular season in full swing.

I would argue that this time of year – with the NBA and NHL playoffs playing out on a nightly basis for nearly two months – does not take a back seat to either of the first two scenarios.

The NBA postseason already is off to a gripping start – sorry, Nets fans – with the second round continuing Monday with openers in Miami ( Heat 106, 76es 92 ) and Phoenix (Suns 121, Mavericks 114).

The NHL finally dropped the puck, too, on the 2022 quest for the Stanley Cup, and the Rangers are set for Game 1 tonight against the Penguins at the Garden.

The NHL usually gets the head start over its basketball counterparts, but the puck playoffs were pushed back this year due to the 17-day February break intended but not fulfilled to allow players to travel to the Winter Olympics in Beijing (thanks, COVID).

While the seeds usually hold in the early rounds in NBA — the top four teams in each conference advanced to the second round this year — the NHL playoffs are usually more conducive to upsets: Barry Trotz and the Isles making consecutive runs to the Eastern Conference Finals in the past two seasons was the latest example.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is no stranger to the playoff stage. Getty Images

That feels especially true this year, too, with 13 qualifiers notching at least 100 points, including all eight in one conference (East) for the first time in league history.

Here are some of the intriguing storylines we are interested to watch unfold until the Cup is hoisted in June.

Center stage on Broadway

We’ll get to the rest of the league shortly, but with the KD/Kyrie Nets swept in the first round by the Celtics and the other New York-area teams in the two sports (the Knicks, Islanders and Devils) not even qualifying for postseason play, the Rangers have the local stage to themselves.

Entering Tuesday’s series opener against the Pens at the Garden, the Blueshirts seemingly have the traditional components under first-year coach Gerard Gallant to make a deep run in their first non-bubble playoff appearance since 2017. They are led by Vezina Trophy favorite Igor Shesterkin, 52-goal scorer Chris Kreider, reigning Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox, leading scorers Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and a potent power-play unit that ranked fourth in the league during their 110-point regular season.

A final march of the Penguins?

Sidney Crosby won’t have many more chances at winning a fourth Stanley Cup with the Penguins. AP

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin earned three Stanley Cup titles with the Pens (2009, 2016, 2017) earlier in their Hall of Fame careers, but the team hasn’t won a postseason series since its most recent championship, including dismissals by the Islanders in 2019 and 2021. Crosby, 34, and Malkin, 35, remain productive offensive players when healthy. Both forwards averaged more than a point per game this season despite missing significant time with injuries. Time is not on their side to capture additional hardware.

A third Lightning strike?

Tampa Bay has a chance to pull off an NHL three-peat for the first time since the Islanders dynasty won four straight Cups at the start of the 1980s. The reigning champs finished third in the Atlantic Division with 110 points, pitting them against the high-powered Maple Leafs in Round 1. It’s probably unwise to count out one of the league’s most balanced and battle-tested squads, boasting captain Steven Stamkos (106 points), a healthy Nikita Kucherov (14-20-34 in his last 17 games), stud defenseman Victor Hedman (85 points) and proven goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Favorites, by a landslide

Cale Makar (8) helped pace the Avalanche to the best regular-season record in the NHL. NHLI via Getty Images

The Avalanche have been knocking on the door of the league’s elite for a few seasons, but the 2022 Cup favorites (+325 at BetMGM) finally need to advance deeper after three straight second-round ousters – beginning with a first-round pairing against No. 8 Nashville in the West. The Presidents’ Trophy winners (league-best 119 points) have two potent scoring lines and six 25-goal scorers, led by stars Mikko Rantenen (36) and Nathan MacKinnon (32-56-88 in 65 games) up front and potential Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar (28-58-86) on the blue line. The first-round series with the Predators features the two highest-scoring defensemen in the league in Makar and Nashville’s Roman Josi (96 points).

The other 1-seed

Sergei Bobrovsky backstops the East’s No. 1-seeded Florida Panthers with excellent goaltending. AP

The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since their surprise run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 1996 in their third year of existence. That 25-year drought includes a six-game elimination as a 2-seed by the Islanders at Barclays Center in the first round in 2016 (the first series the Islanders had won in 23 seasons). Head coach Andrew Brunette took over the bench in October from Joel Quenneville, who resigned in the wake of allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach that he was sexually abused by a video coach while with the Quenneville-coached Blackhawks in 2010. The Panthers (54-20-8) posted the best record in the East. Jonathan Huberdeau tied for second in the regular-season scoring race (115 points) with a league-best 85 assists, but veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and the Cats will have their hands full against a 100-point eighth seed in the Capitals, featuring the ageless Alex Ovechkin.

Not finished yet

While we’re on the subject of Ovechkin, the 36-year-old goal hound is showing no signs of slowing down as he hunts Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. The Great 8 netted 50 goals for the ninth time in his 17-year career with Washington, tying Gretzky and late Isles legend Mike Bossy for the most such seasons in NHL history. Ovechkin has moved into third place on the all-time list with 780 career goals, 21 behind Gordie Howe and 114 behind Gretzky’s benchmark of 894, long thought to be insurmountable. Ovi’s potted an additional 71 goals in 141 postseason appearances, including 15 in the Caps’ run to the 2018 title. A hot series against Florida could propel Washington to an upset in the opening round.

Woe, Canada. Or whoa, Canada!

Can the breathtaking Connor McDavid make a playoff breakthrough with the Oilers? NHLI via Getty Images

The Canadiens fell three wins short of a title last spring before falling to the Lightning, but Canada will be represented by three teams this year in an attempt to win the first Stanley Cup by a Canadian-based franchise since Montreal defeated Los Angeles in 1993.

Calgary copped the Pacific Division crown with 116 points, led by its potent top line of Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm, who amassed a combined 124 goals and 301 points this year. For what it’s worth, esteemed Post hockey experts Larry Brooks, Mollie Walker and Ethan Sears all picked the Flames to come out of the West , with Mollie and Ethan two picking them to win it all (Larry, our Hockey Hall of Famer, went with the Lightning three-peat!).

Edmonton boasts electric NHL scoring champ Connor McDavid (123 points) and 2020 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl (55-55-110) on the third-rated power play in the league. But that dynamic duo has fronted the Oilers to just one playoff series victory in seven seasons together and none since 2017. Two-time Stanley Cup winning goalie Jonathan Quick and the Kings will try to slow Edmonton’s top-heavy offense in the first round.

Finally, the Maple Leafs’ Cup drought since 1967 is incredibly longer now than the one the Rangers ended in 1994 (dating to 1940). Toronto sports an explosive offense with the top-rated power play unit in the NHL. American center Auston Matthews (60-46-106) became the league’s first 60-goal scorer since Stamkos in 2011-12, and he is complemented up front by Mitchell Marner (97 points), William Nylander (80) and former Isles captain John Tavares (27-49-76). The Leafs truly will have to earn it, though, beginning with a first-round clash against the Lightning. Monday night’s 5-0 Game 1 win, featuring two goals by Matthews, was an auspicious start.

New York Post

Not too much can be gleaned from a few games in early May, but the Yankees and Mets began key sets against divisional rivals on Monday. Here are the biggest takeaways for each team:

• The rolling Yanks headed north of the border with their full complement of COVID-vaccinated players and posted their 10th consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays behind a homer and three RBIs from a suddenly streaking Gleyber Torres. He is batting .344 over his past eight games, and his production only will further lengthen a lineup that has scored the second-most runs in the American League.

Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres were jumping for joy after the Yankees won their 10th game in a row. USA TODAY Sports

• The Mets will have to post three wins over the next two days to extend their season-opening streak of consecutive series victories to eight (or take 2 of 3 to earn a series split) after falling to defending champion Atlanta , 5-2, at Citi Field. After giving up a key two-run double to ex-Met Travis d’Arnaud in the eighth inning, reliever Trevor May revealed he’s still working through arm issues after dealing with a triceps problem in early April. He’s headed for another MRI exam on Tuesday, and an IL stint appears likely.

Throwing money around is one thing, but Robinson Cano being designated for assignment by the Mets and owner Steve Cohen is a far more important example of how things have changed in Flushing than the mega-bucks acquisitions of Francisco Lindor and Max Scherzer.

Not that they owed Cano anything after he was slapped with a season-long PED suspension in 2021, but Buck Showalter and the Mets gave the 39-year-old former All-Star a month to prove he’s still capable of contributing to what is shaping up as a special start to the season in Queens.

The Mets ended up giving Robinson Cano just one month to prove he merited a roster spot. Corey Sipkin

He did not, batting just .195 with a paltry .501 OPS over 43 plate appearances. If every fan at Citi Field and watching on TV could see it, you know the lifelong fan in Cohen saw it – and heard the boos directed at Cano, too.

Facing a Monday deadline to pare down the roster to 26 players, Cohen authorized the front office to eat the remaining $37 million or so on Cano’s contract to keep more useful contributors Dominic Smith, J.D. Davis and Luis Guillorme on the active roster.

Of course, such a decision should have been a no-brainer, but we all have seen that not be the case with various organizations in all sports and especially with past ownership regimes with the Mets.