LEWIS COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — KY-1306, or Kinney Road, is closed due to a mudslide. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this is about two miles away from the Grayson Spur in Lewis County. They say it will be closed throughout the weekend and until debris is cleared. Traffic will be detoured using KY-9 and KY-10.

LEWIS COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO