ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, OH

Lanes reopen after head-on collision injures 2

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBeOZ_0fRQ3V3u00

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes have re-opened, ODOT cameras show, after a head-on collision on I-675 shut down most of the southbound lanes.

One driver was getting off of I-75 onto I-675 when they hydroplaned, crossing the median into the southbound lanes and hitting another car head-on. Miami Township Police said that both drivers were injured and brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

1 shot in Dayton: Victim leaves scene

According to the ODOT Real-time traffic map, I-675 South was closed beyond SR-725, Miamisburg-Centerville Road. Traffic cameras show one lane has been reopened. ODOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route.

OSP crews are handling the crash investigation

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdFDR_0fRQ3V3u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEPAr_0fRQ3V3u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIau7_0fRQ3V3u00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NK70I_0fRQ3V3u00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
MORAINE, OH
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crash in Dayton Sunday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Turner Road and Wolf Road around 4:30 p.m. Dispatch confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a car. Dispatch also said three medics were sent to the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Washington Township, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Washington Township, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Washington Township, OH
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Cameras#Traffic Accident#Lanes#Odot#Osp
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City shuts down fourth Hilltop home for drug activity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity.  “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Body found in the Ohio River, near Blue Bridge

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities tell us they have found a body in the Ohio River. Police say the body was found around eleven this morning near an island by the Blue Bridge in Owensboro. The body was first found by a barge operator, who later called authorities. The identity has not been released yet. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WDTN

Woman dead after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am. When […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy