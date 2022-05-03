Men tied up woman, carjacked another before leading police on chase, SAPD says
4 days ago
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were detained after a series of overnight incidents that included tying up a woman in her apartment, carjacking another woman and leading officers on a chase, according to San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO — According to police, a trash collector was shot Tuesday morning during his daily route on the east side. The incident occurred at a stop light on Drexel Street and South Hackberry Street at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials say when they arrived on the scene...
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot by a woman while breaking into her Southeast Side home late last week has been identified. According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner, Roman Rodriguez, 41, died from gunshot wounds to his torso. The incident happened at 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Kashmuir Place Thursday.
SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot in the leg in the parking lot of Walmart on West Military and another person was shot in the rear-end not too far by in what police are calling a random shooting. San Antonio Police responded to the shooting just after 2...
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shootings of two men at a Southwest side apartment complex. FOX 29 reports police were called to the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive at around 11 P.M. Sunday where someone reported hearing shots fired. Officers found two men...
SAN ANTONIO — Police said a man is facing charges after firing shots in a neighborhood on the southwest side Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Ebbtide Drive, near Loop 410 and Medina Base Road. San Antonio police said family...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Humble couple got quite the scare Monday afternoon after returning from a trip out of town. They were greeted by an 8-foot alligator that made its way to their front porch in the 19700 block of Bolton Bridge Lane. "We pulled up in front...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in east Oak Cliff on May 3. The victim was found at 3:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vacant house in the 1300 block of E. Waco Avenue. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Homicide Detective Theodore Gross at 214.671.3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (COVERING KATY) – The only gun shots you’d typically hear at the corner of Westheimer Parkway and Fry Road are those coming from the range at George Bush Park, but we are learning that wasn’t the case on the evening of March 1, 2022.
