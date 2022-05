As members of the North Florida public relations profession, we want to pay tribute to Jean Ludlow, who recently passed away. Her contributions to our community — both professionally and personally — were significant. Jean was part of William Nash's inner circle where, as head of the South Central Office of Prudential Insurance Company, he depended on her wise counsel as public relations manager, where she served for 23 years. In the 1970s and ‘80s (when many...

