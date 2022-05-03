ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago seeks to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago on Tuesday announced a bid to bring the Democratic National Convention that will choose the party’s presidential nominee to the city in 2024.

The announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“Hosting the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will create tremendous opportunities for job creation and business growth,” Lightfoot said, “and I am excited for the chance to show the world why Chicago is an important global city and the epicenter of the Midwest.”

Pritzker said, “Illinois has led the way delivering for America’s working families,” including raising the minimum wage and expanding health care coverage, voting rights, and child care. He noted former President Barack Obama is from Chicago.

“I’m proud to invite the nation to explore the Land of Lincoln and Obama,” Pritzker said.

A video was released for the city’s bid that called the Chicago the “heartland of democracy.”

Comments / 16

Haitian king
4d ago

Geez 🙄 black America 🇺🇸 wake don’t be brainwashed by these so called leaders trying help us they are crippling us and the whole society, as a black man I’m woke start voting republican

Reply(2)
9
Bond Girl
4d ago

They better pass out bullet proof vests because unfortunately Chicago has become a gang infested, killing machine town. There are too many people getting shot and/or killed. I worked in the city for over 28 years and not once did I feel afraid of walking at night or anything. Now, I wouldn't even dream of going.

Reply(4)
4
Guest
4d ago

There are enough criminals in Chicago already, now they want to import more of them???

Reply
7
