Fault in door safety system cited in Boston subway death

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Self-described “relationship guru” and image consultant, Kevin Samuels has passed away at the age of 57-years-old. The popular YouTuber was known for his polarizing relationship advice, appearance ranking system and comments about Black women. “If you have made it to 35 and you are unmarried, you are a...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
A woman was arrested this week in Texas for the 1996 stabbing death of her boyfriend in Southern California, authorities said Wednesday. The arrest came two years after police received an anonymous letter implicating Jade Benning as being involved in the murder. Benning, 48, was taken into custody Tuesday near...
A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Three U.S. tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after falling ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation confirmed, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was...
A Massachusetts family who thought they'd found a puppy on the side of the road received a major surprise when they discovered that the animal was actually a baby coyote. According to a local wildlife center, the animal is now in safe hands and will be raised alongside another baby coyote.
A judge ordered a Hawaii man into house arrest Friday after a prosecutor argued his wealth makes him a flight risk and he poses a danger to his wife after allegedly killing her lover. Prosecutors wanted Eric Thompson behind bars after a grand jury indicted him for murder. Thompson was...
The Long Beach Police Department asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a child who went missing in Long Beach. Natasha Marie Korinek, 11, was last seen leaving her home at 8 p.m. Friday and left a note saying she was headed to Los Angeles International Airport to fly to Utah, the LBPD reported.
A fatal wrong-way crash on the Thruway Saturday morning. State Troopers say they tried to stop a car heading westbound in the eastbound lanes starting in Hamburg, but the driver wouldn’t stop until hitting a tractor-trailer head-on near Evans, NY.
A Dutchess County man says the home health aides he hired to care for his ailing father did more harm than good. CBS2's Ali Bauman investigates the claims and has advice for families seeking care for aging relatives.
A New York court halted the use of a DNA crimefighting tool that has helped crack cold cases and put murderers behind bars, but has also raised privacy and racial discrimination concerns, because state lawmakers never approved the practice. Known as familial DNA searching, the technique allows law enforcement agencies...
The search for Alabama jail official Vicky White and inmate Casey White continues after the two vanished more than a week ago. Authorities released news details on the search and increased the reward for information leading to their arrest. Michael George has the details.
