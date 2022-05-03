ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Time is precious’: Dan Winters leaving WHO 13 to focus on family

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Our WHO 13 colleague Dan Winters, who has been a trusted source of news for Iowans for almost two decades, has decided to leave the television business to spend more time with his young family.

Dan’s candor and signature humor will be missed by everyone at the station and viewers across central Iowa.

“Delivering the news on WHO 13 has always been my dream job.  May 25th, 2004 was my first day.  May 25th 2022 will be my last.  Until then, I will try to express my gratitude to the people who make this a remarkable place to work.  I want to thank my dear friends and colleagues.  There is no finer group in local TV news.  Thanks to my managers for understanding, supporting, and encouraging me in this decision.  I treasure our viewers.  I will never be able to adequately thank them for giving me their time and trust.

Time is precious.  The loss of my sister and nephew gave my life a new perspective. Shannon and I have worked opposite schedules since the day we met.  Now, we have three kids who are growing so fast.  All four of them deserve a guy who will be there for dinner and bedtime.

Central Iowa is home!  It’s a remarkable place to live and raise a family, and it is where we intend to stay.  You won’t see me on TV, but you will still see me around town.”

Dan Winters

We wish Dan and his family the best and look forward to seeing what is next in his journey!

