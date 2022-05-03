ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Trail of blood leads police to man shot dead at west side convenience store, police say

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead with multiple gun shots at a convenience store on the west side and police say the shooter is still on the run. The call came in at around 10:15 p.m. Monday and...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD arrests man after shots fired at bar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a man who opened fire at a Far East El Paso Bar has been arrested. According to EPPD, the incident happened on Saturday, April 23rd, as officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command heard gunshots coming from outside of their offices. Officers ran […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#West Side#Convenience Store#Violent Crime
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot and killed on I-35 south; SAPD shuts down highway amid investigation

SAN ANTONIO — Police have shut down part of I-35 south after a man was found dead Wednesday with a gunshot wound in his car after a crash on the highway. A San Antonio Police officer at the scene said calls came in around 4:30 for a traffic accident on I-35 south just south of Binz-Engleman Road. EMS arrived at the scene first, and found a man in his 20s in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police shut down the highway to investigate, saying the road may remain closed for two hours or more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Dogs stolen from Abilene animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene’s Animal Services reported two separate incidents of stolen dogs during the last week of April. According to Abilene Animal Services’ Facebook page, Tulip the Terrier was stolen Saturday, April 30. Two days earlier, Arizona, a puppy was reportedly taken. KTAB/KRBC has reached out to the City of […]
ABILENE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy