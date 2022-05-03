Albuquerque Police involved in shooting in Southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in which an officer discharged their weapon. Early Tuesday morning officers were called to Central and Charleston to reports of shots fired.

APD says shortly after midnight officers were dispatched to the Albuquerque Inn on Central near Charleston. Police say when officers arrived they began hearing gunshots fired between multiple vehicles. A person in one of the vehicles then stopped in front of the Albuquerque Inn, where they started shooting at officers. APD says at least one officer returned fire, prompting the vehicle to flee the area. No officers were injured and police are still searching for those suspects.

