Most hazardous spills in Alexander City are small and can be stopped with oil absorbent materials similar to cat litter. However, a spill Wednesday in the driveway of a Joseph Street industry was a little different. A truck leaving Korens with seven 55 gallon drums of used oil lost one of its barrels and spilled most of the contents in Korens' driveway. The driver of the truck was arrested for unrelated charges.

