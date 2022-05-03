ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT lost 850 businesses, nonprofits during first year of pandemic, data shows

By Alexander Soule
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first year of the pandemic, Connecticut’s employer count dwindled by roughly 850 businesses and nonprofits, according to new U.S. Census Bureau estimates. However, startups likely filled some of that gap as 2020 progressed that were not reflected in surveys. In raw numbers, retailers that employ five...

