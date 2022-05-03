ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family farm damaged by intense winds in Canadian County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is cleaning up after strong winds caused damage to a family farm in Canadian County on Monday evening.

As a line of severe storms moved through central Oklahoma, intense winds were recorded in Canadian County.

When the storm moved through the Pivniska Farm, the estimated 80 mile per hour winds tore sheet metal from buildings and sent it into the air.

The family tells KFOR that the farm has been in the family for several generations but had not sustained storm damage until Monday’s severe weather.

A large section of a sheet metal roof was sent 100 yards in the air, which also damaged nearby trees.

Sections of the roof were also strewn across the backyard.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

“Just took part of our barn, we had a “lean-to” and it just took and threw it into my grandma’s house, damage you can see here, did some roof damage and took some powerlines down. But, everyone’s okay and that’s what’s important,” said Cory Pivniska.

