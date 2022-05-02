ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Pa. State Police Investigate Hospital Parking Lot Assault in Susquehanna

By Kathy Whyte
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which a woman reported being shoved into her car and choked while in the parking lot of the Endless Mountains Health Center in Susquehanna. Troopers responded to the report of an assault shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Several...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Montrose, PA
Montrose, PA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Pennsylvania State Police#District Court#Upstate New York#The New York Missing
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arrests Made After Underage Drinking Initiative by State Police in Chenango County

Three people were arrested after an Underage Drinking Initiative in Chenango County last week. According to New York State Police, the initiative occurred on Friday, April 29th. The initiative involves checking establishments with a trooper in plain clothes and one or more underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake birth date and must show real ID when asked for ID.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man dies in prison after inmate fight, ruled a homicide

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Towanda man has died while incarcerated in prison after a fight with another inmate, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Joel Vanderpool, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell in SCI Camp Hill on May 4, 2022 by prison staff just before 3:00 a.m. According to PSP, emergency personnel responded and attempted […]
TOWANDA, PA
Law & Crime

‘I Stabbed Her in the Head’: Upstate N.Y. Man Allegedly Admitted Killing His Sister with Bayonet and an ‘Awl,’ Ranted About ‘Witchcraft’ and People ‘Worshipping Rocks’

An upstate New York man has been arrested in the murder of his sister. The allegations, most of which come by way of alleged admissions on the man’s part, are shocking and extremely violent. Court documents obtained by Carthage, N.Y.-based CBS affiliate WWNY allege that 67-year-old Wanda Paoli was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy