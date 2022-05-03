3 Big Things Today, May 3, 2022

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on technical buying after trading in negative territory during most of the overnight session. * Support for the benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 4 cents at $11.10-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $11.77-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 8 cents higher at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling on expectations that U.S. Midwest farmers will be able to speed up their pace of planting next week as forecasts call for drier conditions and warmer temperatures. * The most-active corn contract has fallen 3.0% this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Sept. 3. * CBOT July corn contract dropped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last off 6-1/4 cents at $7.91-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in soybeans after benchmark CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $16.34 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

