3 Big Things Today, May 3, 2022

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Thursday, continuing to find support as supply concerns out of India add to global production uncertainty, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 30 cents to $11.06-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $11.21-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since April 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 53-3/4 cents to $11.77 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 32-1/2 cents to $12.09-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters sold 161,300 tonnes of wheat during the week ended April 28, in line with analysts' forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 450,000 tonnes, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. * Ukrainian agriculture ministry officials say the country has enough food stocks to feed its own population and hopes to increase grain exports in May, including corn, through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by Russian forces. * Dry, hot weather in France in the coming 10 days, following several months of little rainfall is expected to cause irreversible damage to grain crops in the European Union's largest grains producer, according to crop institute Arvalis, a European agricultural technical institute. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
