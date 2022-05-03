ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

3 Big Things Today, May 3, 2022

By Tony Dreibus
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn futures were higher in overnight trading as the pace of planting in the U.S. remains well behind normal. About 14% of the U.S. corn crop was planted as of Sunday, up from 7% a week earlier but well behind the prior five-year average of 33% for this time of year,...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Rain on the Plains helps some winter wheat farmers

Rain falling across some portions of the Winter Wheat Belt last week came at the last possible moment to save the 2022 wheat crop for some farmers in Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. But in pockets within those states, rain didn’t fall and hopes for 2022 have faded. In...
KANSAS STATE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, May 6, 2022

In this evening edition, read about the crop conditions in the Winter Wheat Belt, the ransomware attack at AGCO, and Ukraine export capacity. Editor Bill Spiegel reports on state of winter wheat across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas. “Rain falling across some portions of the Winter Wheat Belt last week...
KANSAS, OK
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, wheat steady to up 5 cents, corn down 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on technical buying after trading in negative territory during most of the overnight session. * Support for the benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 4 cents at $11.10-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $11.77-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 8 cents higher at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling on expectations that U.S. Midwest farmers will be able to speed up their pace of planting next week as forecasts call for drier conditions and warmer temperatures. * The most-active corn contract has fallen 3.0% this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Sept. 3. * CBOT July corn contract dropped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last off 6-1/4 cents at $7.91-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in soybeans after benchmark CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $16.34 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Corn Belt sees a significant reduction in drought intensity

Nebraska farmer Ben Sauder says the state received its first good rain since last September this week. Sauder, who grows corn and soybeans near Imperial, says this precipitation finally provided some much-needed relief from long-lasting drought conditions. “Everyone has kind of been going through the motions during planting so far,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat clims as trade weighs global supply

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed on Thursday, continuing to find support as supply concerns out of India add to global production uncertainty, analysts said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat climbed 30 cents to $11.06-1/2 a bushel, after climbing to $11.21-3/4, the highest for a most-active contract since April 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat futures for July delivery added 53-3/4 cents to $11.77 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 32-1/2 cents to $12.09-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. exporters sold 161,300 tonnes of wheat during the week ended April 28, in line with analysts' forecasts ranging from 100,000 to 450,000 tonnes, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. * Ukrainian agriculture ministry officials say the country has enough food stocks to feed its own population and hopes to increase grain exports in May, including corn, through alternative routes as Black Sea ports remain blocked by Russian forces. * Dry, hot weather in France in the coming 10 days, following several months of little rainfall is expected to cause irreversible damage to grain crops in the European Union's largest grains producer, according to crop institute Arvalis, a European agricultural technical institute. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat hits 2-week high on Indian crop concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures traded near even as global supplies...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on U.S. exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crop planted. Recent rainfall in South America could boost Brazil's south-central...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CME lean hog futures firmed for a second session on Thursday, supported by bargain buying, though demand concerns capped gains, analysts said. "We've got conflicting fundamentals. Seasonally, hog supplies should continue to tighten into mid-summer. But right now there's a lot of demand worry," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans add on global supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended the day higher on Thursday after two-sided trade, supported by global supply concerns as Brazil faces diminished exports, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 6-1/2 cents to $16.47 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active soybean contract climbed to its 50-day moving average during the session. * CBOT July soyoil eased 0.58 cents to 81.85 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures firmed $1.70 to end at $419.90 per ton. * USDA reported weekly soybean export sales of 1.142 million tonnes. Analysts' estimates for the weekly total ranged from 600,000 tonnes to 1.625 million tonnes. * Brazil exported 11.58 million tonnes of soybeans in April, versus 16.11 million tonnes the same month last year, government data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs, live cattle futures slip on consumer demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures slumped on Friday, as investors worried about the prospect of food inflation weighing heavy on U.S. consumer meat demand as the summer grilling season gets underway, analysts said. Benchmark June lean hogs settled the day down 2.975 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

AGCO ransomware attack disrupts tractor sales during U.S. planting season

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corp said on Friday a ransomware attack was affecting operations at some of its production facilities, and dealers said tractor sales had been stalled during the crucial planting season. Georgia-based AGCO said in a statement it expects operations at some facilities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for May 13-17

May 6 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for May 13-17, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 March 9-15 - tax 86.9 72.3 53.9 - indicative price 324.2 288.4 262.0 March 2-8 - tax 88.2 72.3 52.7 - indicative price 326.1 288.4 260.3 Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat prices finish strong | Thursday, May 5, 2022

Wheat futures put in another strong rally today, which helped the corn and soybean markets close higher as well. July corn closed 3¢ higher today at $7.97. December corn closed up 2¢ at $7.38. July soybean futures closed up 6¢ at $16.40, while the November contract closed 5¢ higher. Wheat futures closed sharply higher with CBOT wheat closing up 30¢, KC wheat up 53¢, and Minneapolis up 29¢.
AGRICULTURE

