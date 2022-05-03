ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cloudier and cooler Wednesday in Maryland expecting rain tonight

By Ava Marie
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudier and cooler with temperatures in the low 70's and only a slight chance for...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Get Ready For The Next Storm System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain on Sunday afternoon rapidly moved out of the area as a warm front lifted northward across Maryland.  As a result, temperatures were much warmer at night than they’ve been in the past. Projections indicate that they will remain mainly in the low 50s.  Expect a few lingering showers overnight but nothing significant.  Expect an early chance for showers Monday too. Otherwise, the Maryland area will be drier and warmer.  Temperature highs will rebound into the low to mid-70s by Monday afternoon.  More rain will arrive in Baltimore by Tuesday night as another storm system moves through the area. Rain showers could make appearances on Wednesday too.  That storm system will depart by Wednesday night and another one will move in late Thursday and Friday.  Right now, it looks like the wettest and stormiest period will occur between Thursday night and early Saturday morning.  Temperatures throughout the week will remain warm with highs around 70 degrees to the mid-70s depending on sunshine or the presence of rain. Slightly cooler weather will arrive later in the week and linger into the weekend.  But these temperatures are unlikely to be as cold as they’ve been in previous weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Cloudy for rest of Thursday, rain coming through the weekend

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60's. The clouds will lead to a small chance of rain this evening as temps drop down into the 50's. Friday will be a soggy day as rain is expected for most...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Wbaltv.com

Friday game between Orioles, Royals postponed due to weather

Friday's game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The Orioles said the game will be made up as part of a traditional (single-admission) doubleheader on Sunday. The first game will begin at 1:35 p.m., followed by game two approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Commercial

Around the House: Start preparations for an active hurricane season now

Oh boy, just what we need, a prediction for an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast from the experts at Colorado State University. The experts are anticipating at least 19 named storms, nine of which will become hurricanes and four that will become major hurricanes of a category 3 or more. It should be noted that from 1880 to 2020, Florida has been hit by a hurricane within 50 miles of its coast 29 percent of the time, but...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy