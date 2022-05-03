ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Virtual summer school enrollment staying steady

By McKenna Alexander
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebKR0_0fRPuYME00
Dreamstime/TNS

MADISON – If you think your student could benefit from some extra education this summer, you have a couple of enrollment options.

Wisconsin Virtual Learning has been around since 2003, with students in grades 8-12 able to earn high school credit throughout the summer. At no cost to students or their districts, administrators said it’s a great option for anyone looking to open up their academic schedule, make up a failed credit, or even just explore new courses and interests.

“As long as they devote that four hours a day, at least minimum, they’re going to be successful, said Danielle Biever. “We have placeholders to help our students be successful, like checking in and making sure they’re submitting their assignments. We’re not going to let them fall behind.”

If you’d like to learn more about Wisconsin Virtual Learning’s summer courses, click or tap here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD extends masking requirement; district to re-evaluate status every two weeks

MADISON, Wis. — Students will continue to be required to wear masks in Madison school district buildings, according to the latest guidance from Madison Metropolitan School District officials. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement Friday that the district decided to extend its masking precautions because of rising COVID-19 cases in Dane County. The move follows “the unanimous recommendation...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Committee set to review renaming Madison’s Jefferson Middle School; 42 proposals submitted

MADISON, Wis. — The committee tasked with studying proposals to rename Thomas Jefferson Middle School on Madison’s west side will have dozens of names to review. A total of 42 proposals were submitted between March 7 and April 8, according to an update from the Madison Metropolitan School District posted Tuesday. Among the proposals are naming the school after well-known...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Program gives Black families from Madison area opportunity to explore world of agriculture

VERONA, Wis. – A new urban triage program is planting seeds for positive change. Urban Triage’s Healthy Black Agriculture program is establishing its roots at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. The organization hopes its newest endeavor will grow a new and engaged community of future farmers. Starting next week, the program will welcome 20 Black families from...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#High School#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: “Kindness Bank” inspiring positive change in the community

MADISON, Wis. – There’s new type of non-profit in the Dane County area. It’s called “Kindness Bank.” Julie Ann Gullickson is the Executive Director & Co-Founder of Kindness Bank. The goal is to invest in improving community health & well-being through the “Impact of Kindness,” both personally and professionally. In addition, Kindness Bank created a new Madison meetup group called...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Call for higher wages: Teacher wants wholesale change in education investment

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — This is National Teacher Appreciation Week. However, many teachers around the country say they don’t feel valued. One La Crosse teacher said such a commemoration might as well be canceled if communities won’t invest in education. Central High School’s John Havlicek said teachers are finding better wages in other fields that value their skills.
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy