Virtual summer school enrollment staying steady

Dreamstime/TNS

MADISON – If you think your student could benefit from some extra education this summer, you have a couple of enrollment options.

Wisconsin Virtual Learning has been around since 2003, with students in grades 8-12 able to earn high school credit throughout the summer. At no cost to students or their districts, administrators said it’s a great option for anyone looking to open up their academic schedule, make up a failed credit, or even just explore new courses and interests.

“As long as they devote that four hours a day, at least minimum, they’re going to be successful, said Danielle Biever. “We have placeholders to help our students be successful, like checking in and making sure they’re submitting their assignments. We’re not going to let them fall behind.”

If you’d like to learn more about Wisconsin Virtual Learning’s summer courses, click or tap here.

