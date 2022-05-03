ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. sets record in April for revenue collection

By Taylor Tosheff, Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania brought in more money in April than ever before, just in time for budget negotiations. However, it appears Democratic and Republican lawmakers have different ideas on what to do with the billions.

Pennsylvania collected $6.5 billion in general fund revenue last month, which is a 38.7% overestimate and the most tax revenue ever collected in a single month. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, fiscal year-to-date general fund collections total $40.7 billion, which is $4.5 billion overestimate.

State Budget Secretary Gregory Thall says the commonwealth is looking at an ending balance of $9 billion. Thall says that number does not include the $2.87 billion in the “rainy day fund” or the $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan money that remains available.

Legislative Republicans fear federal stimulus is painting a picture that the state economy is better than some are making it out to be.

“We need to use the money we have today to plan prudently for the next several fiscal years so, in case the bottom drops out of the economy, we’re not going back to taxpayers to pay more or we’re looking at having to make cuts to government services,” said Jason Gottesman, a state House GOP spokesman.

Gov. Wolf outlines a $1.7 trillion budget proposal earlier this year. He wants more money for schools, tax cuts, workforce development, and to send checks directly to the people.

abc27 News

Missing boater found dead in Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a missing person in the Swatara Creek on Wednesday, May 4. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Leon Merlin, the missing individual, got into his boat in front of his residence. Twenty minutes later, his boat was then seen by a […]
abc27 News

Lebanon man sentenced for pandemic unemployment fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for claiming Pandemic Unemployment Assistance despite being employed at the time. Luis Mercado, 44, was employed as a poultry inspector with the United States Department of Agriculture when he falsely claimed he was unemployed due to the pandemic. He received benefits […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it is set for the general primary on May 17. Ahead of voting day, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
