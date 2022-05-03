Watch now: Quick dry out, but showers and storms return to Nebraska tonight and Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s going to be a sunny and beautiful Saturday, but there’s a chance for rain on Mother’s Day. It’s sunny all across Minnesota on Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 50s in most areas. It’ll warm up to 73 degrees in the Twin Cities as the day goes on. There’s a brush fire concern in western Minnesota, as winds will gust to near 40 mph in the afternoon. Credit: CBS Overnight the clouds will move in, with some non-severe thunder possible in the west. Steady rain comes to the Twin Cities mid-morning on Sunday and will stick around until the afternoon. It’ll taper off into isolated showers in the evening hours, which will be the best time for outdoor activities for Mother’s Day. Credit: CBS The heat and humidity will settle in on Monday, with some possible late-afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms from the Twin Cities on south and east. These storms bring a chance of strong winds and hail. Tuesday will then be cooler and then it’ll be hot and humid mid-week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO