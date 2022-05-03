ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F254l_0fRPtrti00

May 3 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus discussed his upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series and Melissa McBride choosing to exit the project while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of Reedus' Daryl Dixon following the conclusion of The Walking Dead, which will wrap up its 11th and final season this year.

"I know it's going to be much different than the show. It was originally Carol and I, Melissa McBride and I, and she's taking time off. Like you know, 12 years is a grueling schedule and she wanted to take some time off. So she's doing that and she deserves it," Reedus said on Monday.

"I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point. And I might even meet up with some other characters down the road," Reedus continued about Daryl meeting up with McBride's Carol in the future.

Reedus is also set to release his debut novel titled The Ravaged. The book follows three different stories that have parallel outcomes.

"I have a production company so I'm always looking for stories to make into TV shows or whatever. And I took a bunch of different stories and they all kind of have the same theme of finding family along the road in like the weirdest places. Kind of like Walking Dead I guess in a way, in hindsight," Reedus said about The Ravaged, which will be released on May 10.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus spin-off gets new showrunner

AMC’s upcoming The Walking Dead spin-off series, starring Norman Reedus, has just bagged itself a new showrunner. According to Deadline, David Zabel, whose past work includes ER and Star Trek: Voyager, has replaced Angela Kang as the leading crew member on the currently untitled Zombie TV series. The upcoming...
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Melissa Mcbride
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcbride S Carol
StyleCaster

Was Christine Fired? Here’s What Happened to Her After the Explosive ‘Selling Sunset’ Finale

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Selling Sunset season 5 spoilers. If you’ve seen the Selling Sunset season 5 finale, you may have one question on your mind: Was Christine Quinn fired from The Oppenheim Group? As viewers know, Christine is one of several cast members on Selling Sunset, Netflix’s reality TV show about a group of agents at The Oppneheim Group, a luxury real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles. Before her career in real estate, Christine was a model and actress. She studied at the Julliard School of performing arts, according to TV Overmind, and has modeled for...
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!' ends with rare scene in final round

There wasn’t too much suspense on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!”. Two contestants failed to make the final round, making reigning champion Mattea Roach the only player who qualified for Final Jeopardy. A Final Jeopardy with only one contestant does not happen often: It hasn't happened since Oct. 13, 2020, according to the show's website.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

9-1-1: Lone Star's Gina Torres Was 'Warned' About the Connection That Left Her (and Tommy) Speechless

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1: Lone Star fans are used to watching the graphic Fox procedural from the spaces between their fingers, but Monday’s episode gave us the most cringeworthy moment of the season — and there was no blood involved. Let’s just talk about it: After confronting her brother-in-law about missing Charles’ funeral, Tommy and Julius (guest star Nathan Owens) shared an emotional moment, one that led to a kiss no one saw coming. Well, except for Gina Torres. “I was warned,” she tells TVLine. “[Executive producer] Tim Minear called me about this plan, and I think my...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
extratv

Jason Bateman Talks ‘Ozark’ Bittersweet Ending

Four seasons of danger, drugs, and drama are coming to an end on “Ozark”!. “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer caught up with Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Alfonso Herrera as they hit the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final seven episodes. Bateman was confident...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Danny Bonaduce's Sister Details 'Mystery Illness' Affecting 'The Partridge Family' Star

The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce thanked fans for their support after he was forced to step away from his radio show due to a "mystery illness." On Sunday, Bonaduce, 62, shared a screenshot from his sister Celia Bonaduce's Facebook page, in which she shared a few more details about the actor's illness. On Friday, Bonaduce announced plans to take a temporary medical leave from The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker seeks advice as son Nick embarks on big transition

Big changes are coming for Al Roker and his family, and the Today Show host is trying to figure out just how to best prepare himself for it. It comes as no surprise to fans of the star that he has an extremely tight knit family, which includes his wife Deborah Roberts, who works for ABC as a television journalist, plus their children Leila, 23, and Nicholas, 19. He has another daughter, Courtney, 25, with ex-wife Alice Bell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy