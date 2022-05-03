Norman Reedus says Melissa McBride 'deserves' to take time off

May 3 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus discussed his upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series and Melissa McBride choosing to exit the project while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The spinoff series will continue to follow the adventures of Reedus' Daryl Dixon following the conclusion of The Walking Dead, which will wrap up its 11th and final season this year.

"I know it's going to be much different than the show. It was originally Carol and I, Melissa McBride and I, and she's taking time off. Like you know, 12 years is a grueling schedule and she wanted to take some time off. So she's doing that and she deserves it," Reedus said on Monday.

"I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point. And I might even meet up with some other characters down the road," Reedus continued about Daryl meeting up with McBride's Carol in the future.

Reedus is also set to release his debut novel titled The Ravaged. The book follows three different stories that have parallel outcomes.

"I have a production company so I'm always looking for stories to make into TV shows or whatever. And I took a bunch of different stories and they all kind of have the same theme of finding family along the road in like the weirdest places. Kind of like Walking Dead I guess in a way, in hindsight," Reedus said about The Ravaged, which will be released on May 10.